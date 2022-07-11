Policing plan sets priorities for year ahead
The Royal Gibraltar Police registered a 76% year-on-year increase in the number of burglaries reported during the 2021/22 financial year, according to the latest annual policing plan published by the Gibraltar Police Authority last week. There was also an increase in the number of reported crimes, with 3,844 reports of crime in 2021/2022 in comparison...
