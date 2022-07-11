Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Policing plan sets priorities for year ahead

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
11th July 2022

The Royal Gibraltar Police registered a 76% year-on-year increase in the number of burglaries reported during the 2021/22 financial year, according to the latest annual policing plan published by the Gibraltar Police Authority last week. There was also an increase in the number of reported crimes, with 3,844 reports of crime in 2021/2022 in comparison...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

St Andrew's Church of Scotland to close after 182 years of worship

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Local News

12 contestants sign up for Miss Gibraltar 2022

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Local News

GIBFIBRE files planning application for new mobile network

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Local News

Court hears legal bid to quash verdict in fatal collision inquest

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Local News

End in sight for HRT shortage

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
GFLA restructure announcement expected as peak to rebrand revealed

11th July 2022

Local News
End in sight for HRT shortage

11th July 2022

Local News
GIBFIBRE files planning application for new mobile network

11th July 2022

Features
From spring bloom to summer for GEMA gallery

10th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022