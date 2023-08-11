Polish artist Dorota Zys launches first exhibit: ‘Layers of Reflection’
by Benedict Vasquez Polish artist Dorota Zys launched her entirely monochromatic exhibition of abstract art ‘Layers of Reflection’ at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates Square on Wednesday evening. The exhibition consists of 11 large pieces and 18 smaller pieces, all on show and available for purchase. The paintings are divided into two distinct series...
