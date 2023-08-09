Polish artist to exhibit ‘Layers of Reflection’ in Fine Arts Gallery
Polish artist Dorota Zys will launch her exhibition ‘Layers of Reflection’ this evening in the Fine Arts Gallery. The abstract monochrome work will be on show until Thursday, July 17, where the exhibition will then be moved to the GEMA Gallery. As an abstract painter, Ms Zys said she is driven by a deep passion...
