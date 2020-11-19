Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th Nov, 2020

Local News

Poll analysing local attitudes to Covid vaccines launches on Friday

By Gabriella Peralta
18th November 2020

An online survey exploring public perception in Gibraltar of the Covid-19 vaccines will be launched on Friday by Your Say in collaboration with the Chronicle and Public Health Gibraltar. The survey, which is free and anonymous, aims to provide a snapshot of local sentiment towards Covid-19 vaccines and whether people are considering vaccination. This comes...

