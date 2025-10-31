Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 31st Oct, 2025

Local News

Poppy Appeal 2025 to be held on November 7

Archive image from 2024

By Chronicle Staff
31st October 2025

The Royal British Legion Gibraltar Branch will hold its annual Poppy Appeal on Friday, November 7, with collection points set up at various locations across the Rock.

The campaign is the Legion’s largest annual fundraiser, held each November during the period of Remembrance.

The appeal supports members of the Armed Forces community, with serving personnel and Legion members taking part in the collections. The red poppy is worn as a symbol of remembrance and gratitude, honouring those who lost their lives in service and showing support for those affected by conflict.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. The Chairman of the Gibraltar Branch, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Francis Brancato, said: “Remembrance Sunday is a national opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life. This year we shall be returning to the traditional location at the Cross of Sacrifice for our parade and service of remembrance.”

The Royal British Legion is encouraging the local community to show its appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Armed Forces personnel, veterans and their families.

Those wishing to participate in the Remembrance Day Parade on Sunday, November 9, are asked to muster at South Gate, South Dispersal (opposite the former CEPSA petrol station) at 11.20am. March on will be at 11.40am. Participants are requested to wear a regimental beret, tie, blazer and medals.

