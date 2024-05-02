Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

‘Port of Call’ remembered

By Chronicle Staff
2nd May 2024

Back in the late ‘70s, the Gibraltar Chronicle boasted a regular series entitled Port of Call which covered the sailings into and around the Rock.

While these articles no longer feature in the newspaper, writer Mark Iles still fondly remembers his time in Gibraltar as a correspondent.

He returned recently for a short stay where he noted the changes in Gibraltar’s landscape over the past few decades.

“I served with 8th Surveillance Troop RA in 1977/8 based in the large hanger next to the runway crossing point at RAF North Front,” he said.

“I enjoyed my time in Gibraltar immensely - and indeed I later named my first house (near Salisbury) ''Mons Calpe'' after the Bland Line ferry which I had made many a trip to Tangier on.”

After his posting on the Rock, his unit was transferred to Celle, Germany, from where he and other soldiers from 8th Surveillance Troop would return for adventure training exercises in Morocco.

After a period of loan service in Zimbabwe in 1992, Mr Iles was posted to Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Afghanistan and finally, at the age of 55, Iraq.

He still keeps an eye on the sailings in Gibraltar, and was saddened to read about the fate of the MV Mons Calpe, partially sunk in Maputo harbour, Mozambique, in 1997.

Over the years, his fondness for the ship (he believes he was on her last voyage as the Mons Calpe before she was sold off), meant that he has followed news stories about her, how she was renamed the City of Limassol in 1986, Igoumenitsa Express and then Hellenic Spirit in 1987, Lily T in 1988, Afrikia in 1991 and Africa in 1992.

“It is a shame that the MV Mons Calpe never made it back to Gibraltar for a similar retirement role [to RMS Queen Mary’s, a moored visitor attraction in Long Beach, California].”

Most Read

Brexit

Foreign Office minister says UK ‘steadfast’ on treaty red lines, as MPs warn of ‘significant diminution’ of sovereignty

Wed 1st May, 2024

Brexit

Suggesting treaty will undermine British sovereignty is ‘abhorrent’, CM says

Wed 1st May, 2024

Local News

Ullger quizzed on alleged inducements and ‘shock’ of McGrail’s early departure

Tue 30th Apr, 2024

Local News

Care Agency to pay record £10m in personal injury claim

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

European Parliament opposes EC decision to remove Gib from ‘high risk’ list

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Kitchen Studios celebrates 10th anniversary with programme of events

2nd May 2024

Features
Gib-Welsh singer songwriter Caitlin goes ‘Gold’

2nd May 2024

Features
‘Brothers in Arms’

2nd May 2024

Features
The Quiet Pianissimo of Alexandra Dovgan

25th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024