Portugal confirms it will welcome UK holidaymakers from Monday

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Portugal has confirmed it will reopen its borders to UK tourists from Monday.

The announcement follows concern that tens of thousands of trips booked after the country was put on the UK Government’s green travel list would be cancelled.

The uncertainty was caused by Portugal’s ministers deciding on Thursday to continue its current level of coronavirus lockdown restrictions until May 30 at the earliest.

But tourist body Visit Portugal said the minister of state for foreign affairs has confirmed that UK tourists who have had a negative PCR test within the previous 72 hours will be welcomed from Monday.

UK holiday firms have experienced huge demand for trips to Portugal since the UK Government confirmed holidaymakers from England will not be required to self-isolate on their return from visits to the country.

EasyJet has added 105,000 extra seat to its flights serving green-tier destinations, while Tui plans to use aircraft which normally operate long-haul routes to accommodate the surge of people booked to fly to Portugal.

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: “It’s green for go from Monday.

“Overseas travel will restart as scheduled in the Prime Minister’s road map and well done to Portugal for making it happen.

“Travel can be done safely and responsibly.

“We now need to see a wider green list from the start of June.”