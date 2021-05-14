Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Portugal confirms it will welcome UK holidaymakers from Monday

By Press Association
14th May 2021

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Portugal has confirmed it will reopen its borders to UK tourists from Monday.

The announcement follows concern that tens of thousands of trips booked after the country was put on the UK Government’s green travel list would be cancelled.

The uncertainty was caused by Portugal’s ministers deciding on Thursday to continue its current level of coronavirus lockdown restrictions until May 30 at the earliest.

But tourist body Visit Portugal said the minister of state for foreign affairs has confirmed that UK tourists who have had a negative PCR test within the previous 72 hours will be welcomed from Monday.

UK holiday firms have experienced huge demand for trips to Portugal since the UK Government confirmed holidaymakers from England will not be required to self-isolate on their return from visits to the country.

EasyJet has added 105,000 extra seat to its flights serving green-tier destinations, while Tui plans to use aircraft which normally operate long-haul routes to accommodate the surge of people booked to fly to Portugal.

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: “It’s green for go from Monday.

“Overseas travel will restart as scheduled in the Prime Minister’s road map and well done to Portugal for making it happen.

“Travel can be done safely and responsibly.

“We now need to see a wider green list from the start of June.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Unrest in La Linea after two drown at sea

Tue 11th May, 2021

Local News

Rundown Mount offers perfect set for Gibraltarian horror film

Thu 13th May, 2021

Brexit

Barnier’s Brexit diary offers glimpse into EU’s view on Gib

Mon 10th May, 2021

Brexit

Spain hopes EU mandate for Gib treaty ‘finalised shortly’

Wed 12th May, 2021

Local News

Summer season sets scene to reactivate tourism sector, Govt says

Thu 13th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Ministers eye rising Indian coronavirus variant cases with concern

14th May 2021

UK/Spain News
Spain is on track for herd immunity, PM says

14th May 2021

UK/Spain News
Another night of violence in La Linea

14th May 2021

UK/Spain News
Stamps issued in memory of Philip

13th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021