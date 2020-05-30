Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 30th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Portugal's once-booming tourism collapses due to coronavirus

A waiter waits for customers at a restaurant, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in downtown Lisbon, Portugal May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/File Photo

By Press Association
30th May 2020

By Catarina Demony and Sergio Goncalves
Portugal's once-booming tourism sector collapsed in April as lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus grounded flights and kept visitors from the country's largest market Britain away.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) said in its flash estimate on Friday the number of overnight stays by foreign tourists inPortugal dropped 98.3% to nearly 71,000 last month from the previous year.

Overnight stays by Britons fell 99.3% in April compared to the same period in 2019, followed by a massive drop in the German and Spanish markets, decreasing 98.9% and 98.1% respectively.

Portugal, which has so far recorded 31,596 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,369 deaths, is slowly easing restrictions in place since it locked down in mid-March. Most stores and restaurants have already reopened.

Though the country's borders never fully shut to European nations, with the exception of its land border with hard-hit neighbouring Spain, most hotels decided to close as there were limited flights and no customers.
Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said on Friday Portugal's doors were open to tourists.

Last month around 80.6% of tourist accommodation establishments, from small hotels to resorts, were shut, INE said, adding around 78% experienced cancellations of bookings scheduled for between March and August this year.

In 2019, more than 16 million foreign tourists visited Portugal, almost 20% of them from Britain.

Portugal and Britain are in talks to try and secure an air corridor for tourists that would allow British visitors to avoid a COVID-19 quarantine upon returning home.

The tourism industry contributed around 15% to gross domestic product in 2018, according to official data.

Unemployment in the Algarve region more than doubled in April compared with the same month last year as the lockdown wiped out seasonal jobs.

The International Monetary Fund expects the economy to contract by 8% this year, above the European Commission's predictions of a 6.8% drop.

Also on Friday, INE said output shrank 2.3% in the first quarter of 2020 from a year earlier.
(PA)

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Spanish Foreign Minister’s ‘throwaway’ remark raises hackles in Gibraltar

Wed 27th May, 2020

Local News

Four frontier workers among latest positive cases detected in Gibraltar

Tue 26th May, 2020

Local News

TG raises concerns about border controls

Fri 29th May, 2020

Local News

Police break up nighttime gathering of over 300 people in Little Bay

Sat 23rd May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Tomorrow is World No Tobacco Day

30th May 2020

Features
A friendship of three

30th May 2020

Features
Blood cancer and pancreatic disease drugs to be tested on UK Covid-19 patients

30th May 2020

Features
Duke of Westminster donates £1 million to Covid-19 mental health research

30th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020