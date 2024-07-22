Positive vibes after women's national team training camp

Gibraltar’s women’s national squad returned from their summer camp with positives after a gruelling experience that tested their resilience. Despite rumours of discord within the squad circulating on social media, key figures such as Tiffany Viaga, Shania Robba, and Sophie Brinkman highlighted how the team was “closer together” than ever before.

The national squad players recently faced a choice between futsal and the eleven-a-side game, which put the future of the women’s futsal national team at risk. Nevertheless, the latest training camp, aimed at preparing the players for their debut in the Nations League next year, was described as one of the best camps the squad has experienced.

The players were tested in both physical and mental endurance, with matches scheduled in quick succession and travel taking them from Gibraltar to England, then Scotland, and finally to Marbella before returning home. This provided a first glimpse of the expectations for playing at an international competitive level, where double-header weeks will be the norm and players must recuperate quickly.

Both Shania Robba and Sophie Brinkman told Gibraltar Today, a GBS radio programme, that physical preparations had intensified in recent months leading up to the summer camp, which extended these rigorous routines. They noted feeling much fitter physically than in previous seasons, able to last longer through matches and finding an additional edge in competition. This allowed them to compete against teams such as Wolves Women, Hearts, and Brighton and Hove Albion Women. A 1-1 draw against Hearts, one of Scotland's top professional women’s clubs, showcased the squad’s rapid development in recent years.

Although women’s football in Gibraltar remains amateur, there are rising expectations that the professional aspect of the game will emerge soon. Progress within the under-19 age group, alongside rapid developments in the under-16, under-14, and under-10 levels, provides optimism for a larger pool of high-standard players. This increased competition for places within the national squad is likely to further improve the squad’s prospects.

With their Nations League debut expected to feature teams at a similar level, the recent matches against professional clubs have provided valuable experience. While some Nations League teams, like Gibraltar, will be based on amateur status, playing against professional players is seen as a beneficial challenge that can help the players transition to the international stage and maintain their style of football.

Despite some discord among players not selected for the latest national squad, those who were selected returned with a sense of togetherness not seen before.

Images of latest match against Brighton and Hove Albion courtesy Gibraltar FA

