Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

PossAbilities announces collaboration with UK fitness organisation

By Chronicle Staff
9th May 2022

Local charity PossAbilities has announced their collaboration with Able2B, a UK based organisation focused on providing adapted and inclusive fitness and rehabilitation services, supporting persons with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.

Able2B is comprised of a team of professionals including those of medical and fitness backgrounds to give a strong foundation of support to the service they provide, which will follow through to the services delivered at PossAbilities.

Co-Founders of Able2B, Dr Rachael Hutchinson, Paediatric Orthopedic Surgeon and Consultant, Medical classifier for British Para-Swimming and British Para-Table Tennis, and Jon Thaxton, Retired Professional Sportsman, British and European Champion in Boxing, Personal Trainer and Motivational Speaker, both visited Gibraltar this week to meet with the PossAbilities team.

“Both organisations met with local stakeholders to introduce the services that different areas of the community will now be able to enjoy, which will see expansion and progression in the near future also,” PossAbilities said.
“PossAbilities and Able2B delivered adapted and inclusive fitness sessions at St Martin’s School, St Bernadette’s Resource Centre and with the Special Olympics Team, showcasing activities to those that will receive these classes first hand.”

PossAbilities and Able2B also met with Government Minister Samantha Sacramento, Members of the Department of Equality, Medical Director Dr Cassaglia, Care Agency officials, St Bernadette’s Resource Centre Management, Special Olympics Management and the Physiotherapy team at the Gibraltar Health Authority.

Public presentations were also delivered which were well attended by Local professionals, parents and family members of those who will be in receipt of these services and members of the public.

The ‘Forging Diversity in Fitness’ team, recently created by PossAbilities, which brings together a large number of local fitness organisations, also received their first of many training sessions.

“The schedule of community interaction was rounded off with an adapted and inclusive public initiative, which saw a diverse group of individuals of all abilities have access to an integrated and adapted fitness session which was enjoyed by all,” PossAbilities said.

“PossAbilities looks forward to filtering these bespoke and professional services into the community in Gibraltar.”

Most Read

Brexit

Cross-Frontier Group urges negotiators to ‘rise to the occasion’ and seal treaty

Mon 9th May, 2022

Local News

Local team delivering aid to Ukraine raises £70,000

Sun 8th May, 2022

Local News

RGP investigates after 13 fire extinguishers emptied in car park

Fri 6th May, 2022

Local News

New pedestrian initiative announced for Prince Edward’s Road

Fri 6th May, 2022

Local News

With a Gibraltarian sponsor, HMS Cutlass is commissioned into Gibraltar Squadron

Thu 5th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
RGP Fun Day raises £6,000 for charity

9th May 2022

Features
The Story of a Day: Ulysses after 100 years Part 2

9th May 2022

Features
Lavagna’s new colourful and vibrant painting exhibition

8th May 2022

Features
Action4Schools campaign sees 10 hernia operations completed

8th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022