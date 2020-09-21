Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Post-Brexit solution to border flow ‘must be neutral’, CM says

Eyleen Gomez

By Brian Reyes
21st September 2020

Gibraltar is seeking “a neutral solution” to post-Brexit border fluidity that leaves Gibraltar, the UK and Spain’s red lines on sovereignty, jurisdiction and control “intact”, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Monday. Mr Picardo was speaking after El Pais reported that negotiations over the Rock’s future relationship with the EU had stalled over disagreements about...

