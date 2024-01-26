Postigo Wins Thriller

First-year junior Pablo Postigo sank the winning basket to give Europa Valmar a 53-52 win over Deloitte Dragons in a thrilling GABBA u18 League clash. The talented youngster hit a match-high 25 points to keep his team’s unbeaten record this season.

He was mainly supported by Enrique Navarro 12 and Louis Dalmedo 11, while David Connor 18, Javi Felice 11 and Quinton McGlashan 11 led the Dragons.

It was a titanic tussle with the first-half quarters tied at 14-14 and 11-11. Valmar took the third 14-12 and, in the context of what had happened up until then, looked to be pulling away when increasing their advantage to 46-39 after 3 minutes of the last quarter, but a 6-0 burst from Dragons in the next minute made it 46-45. Valmar were 51-47 up in the 7th minute but Dragons hit back to lead 52-51 with 2 minutes left before Postigo settled it with still over a minute to play.

In the other u18 match, Lincoln Bayside (Julian Chichon 34, Dandan Cassaglia 16) beat Bavaria Blue Stars (Nathan Vaughan 19, Theo Dalmedo 12, Adam Sobhi 11) 66-57.

In the u16 League, Lincoln Bayside (Kingsley Sylvester 21, Lee Davis 13, Evan Lima 13) beat Bavaria Blue Stars (Ben Lejeune 15, Ahmed El Zain 10) 53-44; and Europa Valmar (Navarro 44) beat Deloitte Dragons 70-32.

In the u14 Boys League, Damex Gators (Imran Atoloye 15, Jack Cassaglia 13) beat Bavaria Blue Stars Blue (Oliver Lines 18) 48-30; and Bavaria Blue Stars Pink (Lejeune 18, Jack Balban 13) beat Europa Valmar (Jamie Attias 21) 46-41.

In the u14 Girls League, Damex Gators (Daniella Martinez 16) beat Europa Valmar 45-17; and Bavaria Blue Stars (Beau Reyes 16, Tasnim El Yettefti Hamdan 14) beat Lincoln Bayside (Ella Savignon 10) 48-24.

In the u12 Mixed League, Lincoln Bayside (Harry Breeze 24, Savignon 14, Liam Byrne 10) beat Bavaria Blue Stars 60-19; and Damex Gators (Charlie Figueras Garcia 19) beat Hercules (Briella Bagu 18) 41-26.

In the Men’s League, RCA Bricklayers (Roydon Reyes 18, Callum Culross 16, Ching Chan Thong 10) beat Europa Valmar Reserves (Postigo 27) 70-46;

Lincoln Bayside (Adrian Mateos 23, Kaylan Balloqui 16, Marek Litwa 14, Jamie Mesilio 14) beat Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves (David Pacheco 20) 84-62;

Hercules Reserves (Jose Berbel 15, Jairo Ledesma 14) beat Hercules (Joel Aparisi 17, Pablo Cabezas 15, Pablo Jimenez 13) 66-57;

Bavaria Blue Stars Giants (Michael Ruiz 25, Tim Azopardi 18, Shae Felice 11, Stuart Felice 11) beat Europa Valmar Fusion (James Falzun 15,Jamie Belilo 11, Marco O’Connor 10) 93-55.

In the Women’s League, Bavaria Blue Stars (Anabella De la Chica 29, Kaira Sene 13, Arianne Garro 12) beat Lincoln Bayside (Gabi Czermak 17, Valerie Doherty 15, Annika Perez 14) 72-54.