Power’s Drive Tunnel ‘largely unaffected’ after fire

Geotechnical experts investigating Power’s Drive Tunnel have found that damage following a recent fire was localised with the tunnel “largely unaffected,” the Gibraltar Government said.

The findings were presented to the Gibraltar Government in Monday afternoon’s Strategic Coordinating Group meeting chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, Minister for Public Utilities, Albert Isola, and Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes.

The Technical Services Department (TSD) delivered a presentation on the findings from the visit by the geotechnical experts regarding the damage caused to Power’s Drive Tunnel as a result of the fire.

“Fortunately, Power’s Drive tunnel remains largely unaffected with most of the damage being localised to the area of the fire,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

“The geological report shows that, in some areas, there has been rockfall of up to 2.5 metres.”

“This has resulted in approximately 400 tonnes of debris being required to be removed.”

The removal of this debris will begin on Wednesday with the TSD expecting this operation to take approximately three days to complete, the spokesman added.

“The water situation across the AquaGib network remains stable with stock levels increasing throughout the weekend with all Reverse Osmosis Plants working at full capacity,” the Government said.

“AquaGib has advised that it is currently supporting the MOD with the supply of water whilst they resolve an issue with one of their pumps.”

“AquaGib and the MOD have an excellent working relationship and have been supporting each other throughout.”

“As a result, AquaGib have advised that it remains prudent to continue with the remaining restrictions in place for high consumers with the situation being reviewed again on Friday.”

The Government has agreed to continue with the importation of non-potable water by sea, with bowsers remaining in place at the lower level of Mid Harbours Industrial Park.

Members of the public are encouraged to use this water for any non-essential activity as this will alleviate pressure from the AquaGib network.

Members of the public are reminded that any potable water leaks should be reported to the AquaGib 24-hour emergency helpline on 20073659.

A further meeting of the Strategic Coordinating Group has been scheduled for Friday morning with the Government expecting to issue an update thereafter, the Government said.