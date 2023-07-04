PP would pay ‘special attention’ to cross-border fluidity if elected, manifesto says
Spain’s Partido Popular said it would “pay special attention” to cross-border movement between Gibraltar and Spain as part of a policy to “tackle the situation” created by Brexit. The PP sketched out is stance on Gibraltar in its electoral manifesto published on Tuesday, in which it also said it would seek to “resume a responsible...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here