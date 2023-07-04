Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Jul, 2023

PP would pay ‘special attention’ to cross-border fluidity if elected, manifesto says

Archive image of people crossing the border. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
4th July 2023

Spain’s Partido Popular said it would “pay special attention” to cross-border movement between Gibraltar and Spain as part of a policy to “tackle the situation” created by Brexit. The PP sketched out is stance on Gibraltar in its electoral manifesto published on Tuesday, in which it also said it would seek to “resume a responsible...

