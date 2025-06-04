Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Pramila Trust donates £60,000 towards PossAbilities minibus

Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
4th June 2025

The newly established Gibraltar-based Pramila Trust has made a donation of £60,000 to local charity PossAbilities to support the purchase of a specially adapted minibus.

PossAbilities, based at the former St Martin’s School, is Gibraltar’s first independently run supported educational needs (SEN) facility.

The new minibus will transport service users and their families between activities and sessions throughout the year.

The Pramila Trust, a private family trust, was launched in November 2024 with the aim of providing targeted grants to improve education and healthcare access for children and underserved communities across Gibraltar, Europe, India and Africa, and create lasting positive change in the lives of vulnerable children.

Pramila trustee Vikrant Udeshi said they were honoured to be supporting this extremely worthwhile facility in Gibraltar with one of their first donations.

“PossAbilities provides an essential service for persons of all ages with supported needs, and we hope the new minibus will enable those who will benefit most from the service to gain better access to their facilities,” Mr Udeshi said.

The new minibus will become operational this academic term, helping transport members between the PossAbilities provisions and premises.

Nicole Buckley, CEO, managing director and co-founder of PossAbilities, said: “For PossAbilities to have a state-of-the-art, bespoke, fit-for-purpose bus to be able to support our members and their families is a fuel-injection of progress towards the betterment and expansion of our services.”

“The generosity from the Pramila Trust and all other organisations and individuals who have sponsored monies, services, skill sets and personal time to allow our dream of a PossAbilities transport provision to become a reality is appreciated no end.”

“This includes infinite gratitude to the local community as a whole, who so freely advocate for and embrace PossAbilities within our society, to join us in our efforts to collectively advocate for the empowerment of neurodiversity in Gibraltar.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Gibraltar and OTs ‘a critical element’ as UK moves to 'war-fighting readiness'

Mon 2nd Jun, 2025

Local News

Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

easyJet launches Birmingham service

Tue 3rd Jun, 2025

Local News

Astute-class nuclear powered submarine sails back into port

Sun 1st Jun, 2025

Local News

Complaint over Eastside development could put Gib waters issue before international court

Tue 27th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Mario Finlayson gallery reopens with room dedicated to Christian Hook

4th June 2025

Local News
OFT launches new online complaint form for consumer complaints

4th June 2025

Local News
Ministry of Equality launches writing initiative for PRIDE Month

4th June 2025

Local News
Minister meets Gibraltar Bankers’ Association to support student placements

4th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025