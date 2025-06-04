Pramila Trust donates £60,000 towards PossAbilities minibus

The newly established Gibraltar-based Pramila Trust has made a donation of £60,000 to local charity PossAbilities to support the purchase of a specially adapted minibus.

PossAbilities, based at the former St Martin’s School, is Gibraltar’s first independently run supported educational needs (SEN) facility.

The new minibus will transport service users and their families between activities and sessions throughout the year.

The Pramila Trust, a private family trust, was launched in November 2024 with the aim of providing targeted grants to improve education and healthcare access for children and underserved communities across Gibraltar, Europe, India and Africa, and create lasting positive change in the lives of vulnerable children.

Pramila trustee Vikrant Udeshi said they were honoured to be supporting this extremely worthwhile facility in Gibraltar with one of their first donations.

“PossAbilities provides an essential service for persons of all ages with supported needs, and we hope the new minibus will enable those who will benefit most from the service to gain better access to their facilities,” Mr Udeshi said.

The new minibus will become operational this academic term, helping transport members between the PossAbilities provisions and premises.

Nicole Buckley, CEO, managing director and co-founder of PossAbilities, said: “For PossAbilities to have a state-of-the-art, bespoke, fit-for-purpose bus to be able to support our members and their families is a fuel-injection of progress towards the betterment and expansion of our services.”

“The generosity from the Pramila Trust and all other organisations and individuals who have sponsored monies, services, skill sets and personal time to allow our dream of a PossAbilities transport provision to become a reality is appreciated no end.”

“This includes infinite gratitude to the local community as a whole, who so freely advocate for and embrace PossAbilities within our society, to join us in our efforts to collectively advocate for the empowerment of neurodiversity in Gibraltar.”