Wed 21st Feb, 2024

Prefab elderly care home hit by ‘non-modular’ delays

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
21st February 2024

The elderly residential care home at the Rooke site has suffered construction setbacks that have pushed up costs and led to cash flow problems for the developer and delays to payments to some subcontractors involved in the project, Parliament was told on Wednesday. Sir Joe Bossano, the Minister for Economic Development, offered details of the...

