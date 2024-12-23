Preparations in full swing for Three Kings’ Cavalcade

Preparations are in full swing for the Three Kings’ Cavalcade to ensure the success of this beloved annual event.

In the MidTown Car Park, a number of flat beds are parked ready to be transformed into floats that will bring joy and wonder to children and adults alike on January 5.

“The team has been working tirelessly to overcome the obstacles and deliver an unforgettable experience for the people of Gibraltar,” Eric Abudarham from the Cavalcade committee told the Chronicle.

One of the key priorities has been the acquisition of trailers, a crucial component of the Cavalcade.

He said that the committee has managed to secure a total of 15 floats, including the iconic Three Kings’ floats, as well as four “walking floats” and four bands.

The committee purchased three new flat beds during the year thanks to a combination of being “creative with our funding sources" and donations.

“Thanks to the generosity of organisations like the Pharos Trust and the GBC Open Day Fund, we've been able to purchase these new trailers, each costing around £7,500,” Mr Abudarham said.

The committee's efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of participants and spectators have also been a major focus.

In collaboration with the Safety Advisory Group, which includes representatives from the police, fire service, and other essential services, the organisers have implemented a range of measures to mitigate risks.

"Casements will be a restricted area on the day, with only participants and organisers allowed entry," said Mr Abudarham.

"We'll be giving wristbands to those authorised to be there, and we've had to employ a security company to manage the access points."

Despite the challenges, the enthusiasm and dedication of the Cavalcade committee have not waned. Mr Abudarham expressed his gratitude for the tireless efforts of volunteers on the Committee, with each member playing a vital role and doing so with determination and dedication.

"It's a true labour of love," he said.

"We're a group of volunteers, but we're determined to make this year's Cavalcade a resounding success."

He also noted that the committee and the cavalcade itself gets great support from the Maroc Atlas 4x4 Club.

Among those taking part so far are We Are Family (Balloqui Family), Straits Gibraltar, Childline Gibraltar, Party Pop, Gibraltar Horticultural Society + Whole Wild World, Musicians Association of Gibraltar, Youth Service, McGrail Family, El Martillo Ltd and Boluda Towage Gibraltar, Gibraltar Rugby (GRFU), Happy Vibes Support Group, GBC, GJBS, The RIF Community Foundation, Pedal Ready and Gibraltar Women’s Rugby.

There will be awards for the best floats.

The Three Kings’ Cavalcade, is a long-standing tradition that marks the celebration of Epiphany, a Christian feast day commemorating the visit of the Magi to the infant Jesus.

The event, typically held on January 5, is one of Gibraltar's most cherished community celebrations and has a rich history.

The Cavalcade dates back to 1957, when it was first organised by a group of local residents as a way to bring the community together during the post-war era.

Initially the event was modest, with simple floats and a small parade featuring children dressed as the Three Kings (the Magi) and their entourage. Despite its humble beginnings, the Cavalcade quickly gained popularity.

Over the decades, the Cavalcade grew in size and evolved with ever more elaborate floats as community groups, schools, and organisations designed and built themed floats with lights and decorations.

Local bands and performers add a lively atmosphere to the parade and the inclusion of Miss Gibraltar and the Princesses add a touch of glamour.

Despite challenges like inclement weather or disruptions, with the Covid 19 pandemic resulting in the event not being held for two years, the Cavalcade has adapted, with some years seeing scaled-back parades.

However, 2025 is set to be a spectacular that no one will want to miss.