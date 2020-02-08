Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 8th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

President of CEV to visit Gibraltar

By Stephen Ignacio
7th February 2020

The President of the CEV will be arriving in Gibraltar on Monday. This was announced by the Gibraltar Volleyball Association this evening. In a statement issued today they state that “Following several discussions and meetings between Emma Labrador, President of the Gibraltar Volleyball Association and the European Federation of Volleyball ("CEV"), the President of the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Local accountant arrested on suspicion of money laundering in cross-border investigation

Fri 7th Feb, 2020

Local News

GBX moves to Estonia due to Brexit uncertainty

Wed 5th Feb, 2020

Local News

A solemn ceremony laced with chants and cheers as Gibraltar lowers EU flag

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

UK/Spain News

British man tests positive for coronavirus on honeymoon cruise

Fri 7th Feb, 2020

Brexit

UK and Gib play down claims on Rock and future negotiation 

Mon 3rd Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Buccaneers continue top of the table

7th February 2020

Sports
Top of the Rock this Sunday

7th February 2020

Sports
Fourth and final race closes Youth Road Racing League

6th February 2020

Sports
Bavaria grabs the points against Soho Magic

6th February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020