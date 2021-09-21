President’s XI at risk of getting cancelled this year due to proposed hockey funday plans
The annual women’s hockey domestic league opener which sees the league champions play against a select best of the rest is at risk of not taking place this year after attempts to agree on a date have failed. This was revealed this Tuesday morning when Europa Women’s hockey released a statement announcing that they would...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here