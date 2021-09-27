Price takes the Gibraltar Darts Trophy
The PDC Gibraltar Darts Trophy returned to our shores this weekend with some of the top professional darts players across the globe converging at the Europa Sports Complex. After a year of absence due to the global pandemic the events arrived in Gibraltar to close this years PDC European tour. Any expectations of a Gibraltar...
