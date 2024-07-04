Primary school children dive into marine education at Camp Bay

Down in Camp Bay, children from St Anne’s and Notre Dame schools were given “the opportunity to interact with some of our fascinating marine invertebrates” by The Nautilus Project (TNP).

Pupils from St Anne’s School had “the opportunity to interact with some of our fascinating marine invertebrates through our catch, learn and release program,” said TNP.

“The reconnection with nature is vital in order to instil a passion for our marine wildlife in our future generations who will in no doubt do so much better than we have in protecting our beautiful coastline.”

“Not all learning takes place in a classroom and the great outdoors in this small corner of the world we are blessed to call home, deserves our respect and protection.”

TNP added that these interactions ignite a passion for our wildlife ensuring their future preservation.

The Project added that their youth teachers had done a great job.

“So powerful to see our youth teaching the younger pupils; awesome job Adrianne, Alex, Charles and AJ.”