Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Primary school children dive into marine education at Camp Bay

By Chronicle Staff
4th July 2024

Down in Camp Bay, children from St Anne’s and Notre Dame schools were given “the opportunity to interact with some of our fascinating marine invertebrates” by The Nautilus Project (TNP).

Through TNP’s catch, learn, and release strategy, the pupils were able to enjoy an up-close and personal interaction with Gibraltar's marine wildlife.

Pupils from St Anne’s School had “the opportunity to interact with some of our fascinating marine invertebrates through our catch, learn and release program,” said TNP.

“The reconnection with nature is vital in order to instil a passion for our marine wildlife in our future generations who will in no doubt do so much better than we have in protecting our beautiful coastline.”

“Not all learning takes place in a classroom and the great outdoors in this small corner of the world we are blessed to call home, deserves our respect and protection.”

TNP added that these interactions ignite a passion for our wildlife ensuring their future preservation.

The Project added that their youth teachers had done a great job.

“So powerful to see our youth teaching the younger pupils; awesome job Adrianne, Alex, Charles and AJ.”

Most Read

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

Completion dates set for affordable homes

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Features

#ShortStories Llanito Category Winner Sophie Macdonald with ‘Norfolk Square’

Wed 3rd Jul, 2024

Local News

Hundreds protest outside No.6 over ‘shambles’ pollution levy 

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Local News

Remains found at Alameda Gardens

Wed 26th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Short Stories Llanito Category Runner-up David Bentata with ‘The Kitchen Chair’

4th July 2024

Features
Museum looks towards summer projects and excavations

3rd July 2024

Features
#ShortStories Llanito Category Winner Sophie Macdonald with ‘Norfolk Square’

3rd July 2024

Features
Gibraltar marks Armed Forces Day

2nd July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024