Fri 15th Sep, 2023

Prince of Wales claimed John Shephard Memorial Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
15th September 2023

The John Shephard Memorial Cup returned on Tuesday with six teams playing out what was described as the “curtain raiser to the a new season of Veterans football.”
The tournament saw the winners presented with their trophy by the late John Shephard’s family.
Six teams competed for the trophy with traditional names from the past used.
The tournament saw Prince of Wales top the table with thirteen points having won four of their five matches. The veterans now play under the new banner of Shieldpay Gibraltar Veterans Football which opens a new chapter in Gibraltar Veteran’s football after three years.

Images courtesy Gibraltar FA

