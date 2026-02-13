Princess Royal extends patronage of Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival

The Princess Royal has extended her Royal Patronage of the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival for a further three years, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has confirmed.

The ministry said the festival forms part of the Government of Gibraltar’s events-led tourism strategy and demonstrates Gibraltar’s capacity to organise international events that continue to raise its profile.

The Government added that the continued patronage highlights the festival’s importance in promoting literature and cultural diversity in Gibraltar and abroad.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “We are honoured that Her Royal Highness is to continue as Patron of the Festival, which is testament to the festival’s prestige and success.”

“The continued support from Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal underscores the festival’s commitment to excellence and its role in enhancing Gibraltar’s cultural landscape.”

“We shall continue to build on the success of previous editions and deliver another extraordinary festival packed with leading authors and celebrities.”