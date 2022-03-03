Print to meet digital, as Library staff prep for World Book Day
As staff at the John Mackintosh Hall Library mark World Book Day today, plans for underway for an online book borrowing initiative which will include a dyslexia font for readers. At the Library, Gibraltar Cultural Services staff are working ahead to modernise and improve the accessibility of their offering, with an aim to offer borrowable...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here