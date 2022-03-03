Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Mar, 2022

Print to meet digital, as Library staff prep for World Book Day

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
3rd March 2022

As staff at the John Mackintosh Hall Library mark World Book Day today, plans for underway for an online book borrowing initiative which will include a dyslexia font for readers. At the Library, Gibraltar Cultural Services staff are working ahead to modernise and improve the accessibility of their offering, with an aim to offer borrowable...

