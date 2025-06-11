Prior Park hosts Summer Art Showcase celebrating student creativity

Prior Park held its Summer Art Showcase, featuring a range of student work across photography, art, computer science and music. The event highlighted the creativity and talent of students from the Creative and Performing Arts Faculty.

The showcase included the winning and Highly Commended entries from the recent Dora Montegriffo Art Competition. All submissions were inspired by this year’s theme of sustainability.

Liam Worth, Head of the Creative and Performing Arts Faculty, emphasised the value of the event in promoting the arts and supporting student development.

He said: “This event not only gave students a platform to shine but also reinforced the importance of supporting and promoting the arts in our community.”

“It served as a powerful reminder of how creativity plays a vital role in personal growth and cultural enrichment.”