Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Prior Park hosts Summer Art Showcase celebrating student creativity

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
11th June 2025

Prior Park held its Summer Art Showcase, featuring a range of student work across photography, art, computer science and music. The event highlighted the creativity and talent of students from the Creative and Performing Arts Faculty.

The showcase included the winning and Highly Commended entries from the recent Dora Montegriffo Art Competition. All submissions were inspired by this year’s theme of sustainability.

Liam Worth, Head of the Creative and Performing Arts Faculty, emphasised the value of the event in promoting the arts and supporting student development.

He said: “This event not only gave students a platform to shine but also reinforced the importance of supporting and promoting the arts in our community.”

“It served as a powerful reminder of how creativity plays a vital role in personal growth and cultural enrichment.”

Most Read

Brexit

High expectation as Foreign Secretary visits Gib ahead of Brussels treaty meeting, negotiations ongoing

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Amid mounting expectation of treaty breakthrough, Commission again removes Gibraltar from high-risk list

Tue 10th Jun, 2025

Brexit

UK/EU treaty ‘closer than ever’, Arias-Vasquez says

Sun 8th Jun, 2025

Local News

Europa Point Café seeks permission to expand amid growing demand

Sun 8th Jun, 2025

Local News

For Joe Gingell, new evacuee series is a success

Tue 10th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Arias-Vasquez highlights challenges and progress towards net zero target

11th June 2025

Features
Nautilus Project announces World Oceans Day competition winners

11th June 2025

Features
Future of Fashion at Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery

10th June 2025

Features
Following in the footsteps of father Vilaplana in Gibraltar – Made famous by Molly Bloom

10th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025