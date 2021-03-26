Prior Park School celebrates Lent with a ‘Stations of the Cross’ Pilgrimage

The school’s annual ‘Lenten Walk up the Rock’ continues to be a much-enjoyed event for staff and students.

This year the school’s Lay Chaplain, Dr Marisa March, will be leading the community in the Lenten Pilgrimage and commemorating the events that led up to the death of Jesus, traditionally known as Stations of the Cross.

Staff and students made the pilgrimage in their four house groups, setting off from the school at 8.30am on the March 25, taking turns to carry a wooden cross to various points for prayer and then gathering together at the top of the Rock for a reflection.

For two thousand years, Christians have made the pilgrimage to Jerusalem and those unable to get there often make their own ‘Stations of the Cross’ route, in their towns and villages.

Prior Park School is rooted in the Christian values of consideration, compassion, kindness, service and contribution to others.

Making this pilgrimage with the entire school always brings the community together and offers the chance to give thanks for the many blessings they have.