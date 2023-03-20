Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Prior Park School holds charity afternoon

By Chronicle Staff
20th March 2023

Last Friday, Prior Park School had an Inset Day and the afternoon saw staff helping at different charities around Gibraltar.

Several staff went round the Upper Rock area cleaning up rubbish in support of Clean up the World, while others made bookmarks, t-shirts and Easter gifts to sell and raise money for The Nautilus Project.

Another group helped out at Clubhouse and some visited Mount Alvernia where they sung a variety of songs for the residents and helped out in the gardens.

A final group went to the Cancer Relief Centre where they either did some general maintenance around the building or helped paint a beautiful mural on the wall outside.

A spokesperson for Prior Park School said that “Gibraltar is so lucky to have such have these charities and it is so important to help them when and where we can.”

“The staff at Prior Park School loved being able to spend the afternoon helping even in just a small way and hope that this is something they can continue to do in the future.”

Most Read

Local News

Two arrested for tobacco and driving offences after vehicle crash

Mon 20th Mar, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

Airport tunnel on track to open by end March, Parliament told

Wed 15th Mar, 2023

Local News

New book explores ‘Gibraltarians and their Language’

Mon 20th Mar, 2023

Local News

Peninsula announces main sponsorship of the Gibraltar Football Association

Fri 17th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Beatrice Garcia displays new artworks in Venice Art Fair

20th March 2023

Features
Pharos Trust donates to Gibraltar Photographic Society

18th March 2023

Features
Couples renew vows in celebration of love

17th March 2023

Features
Inspired by Gibraltar, international artist Jana Nicole returns for 'Art Revolution'

16th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023