Prior Park School holds charity afternoon

Last Friday, Prior Park School had an Inset Day and the afternoon saw staff helping at different charities around Gibraltar.

Several staff went round the Upper Rock area cleaning up rubbish in support of Clean up the World, while others made bookmarks, t-shirts and Easter gifts to sell and raise money for The Nautilus Project.

Another group helped out at Clubhouse and some visited Mount Alvernia where they sung a variety of songs for the residents and helped out in the gardens.

A final group went to the Cancer Relief Centre where they either did some general maintenance around the building or helped paint a beautiful mural on the wall outside.

A spokesperson for Prior Park School said that “Gibraltar is so lucky to have such have these charities and it is so important to help them when and where we can.”

“The staff at Prior Park School loved being able to spend the afternoon helping even in just a small way and hope that this is something they can continue to do in the future.”