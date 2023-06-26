Prior Park School receives £10,000 donation

The £10,000 donation will be used towards renovating the Sixth Form Centre to create a multifunctional work and social space for all A Level students.

To make this area something that the students will really enjoy and be motivated by, they are going to be involved in the design decisions for the project.

Head students Mai and Anna have been praised for doing a fantastic job working with their peers to find out what they want to see in their space.

This has been an amazing way for the students to make an impact on their school, which will last long after they finish their A Levels and take the next step either in further education or the world of work.

Ideas that the students have come with so far include fit for purpose furniture and a modern kitchen area to make the space welcoming and somewhere they will want to spend their time outside of lessons.

The Head of Sixth Form Jamie Comber is extremely grateful for the donation and excited to give the Sixth Formers a modern common room which will also serve as an inspiring workspace to help them achieve the best possible outcome in their studies.

“I know that these improvements will truly make a difference in the experience of our students for many years to come,” Mr. Comber said.

The Sixth Form, which has been operational since 2018, two years after the school opened its doors in 2016, continues to grow in size. This renovation will be a welcome addition for the growing student body, studying for their A Level qualifications.

This donation will benefit the school greatly and is part of an ongoing relationship between the school and Pragmatic Play, who previously contributed to the refurbishment of a sports pitch at the school. Pragmatic Play have spoken in the past about how important it is for businesses in Gibraltar to support the local community especially schools. CEO Julian Jarvis said, “If ever there was a time to appreciate the role that great schools provide in our lives, it is now."