Prior Park School to stage musical Grease

Prior Park School will stage its production of Grease at the John Mackintosh Hall on April 22 and 23 at 7pm, following almost six months of rehearsals involving 35 students from years 7 to 12.

The production, directed by drama teacher Sarah Alborn, was chosen because, as she said, “it's such a classic that everybody loves and there are so many familiar songs that audiences, young and old, will recognise.”

“Everybody loves a love story and at the centre of Grease is just that.”

“Whilst it might be a little ‘vintage’, I think at the heart of the story, the themes are love, friendship, loyalty and nostalgia.”

“So what's not to love about that?”

She added that encouraging more boys to take part had been one of her main aims when selecting the show.

“I also wanted to try and get as many boys involved as possible too so that was one of my main challenges.”

Ms Alborn said the 1950s setting had also offered students a different perspective.

“Grease is set in an arguably simpler time than now, one where teenagers didn’t have the distractions our youngsters grapple with today,” she said.

“Interestingly our cast, by spending time together being present in the rehearsal space - dancing, singing and creating - have experienced a taste of that bygone era.”

In total, 35 cast members are involved in the production, supported by six backstage crew responsible for scene changes and props.

Ms Alborn said the wider school community had also played a role.

“However, in addition to this, we have lots of staff and volunteers working on set building, prop making, helping with costumes and supervising on the nights of the performances so it really is a team effort.”

This year, the school will fundraise for the Growing Artists Programme of Gibraltar during the performances.

“The Growing Artists Programme of Gibraltar is a wonderful charity that we have chosen to support this year and we will be fundraising for them on the nights of the production.”

“They are also very kindly involved in creating parts of the set with their young artists, which is a really remarkable and meaningful, collaborative, community focused effort making this year's production even more special.”

Auditions were held at the end of September, with rehearsals beginning after the October half term. By the time the curtain rises, the cast will have been working on the show for almost six months, two-hour rehearsals twice a week, with additional Saturday sessions.

Ms Alborn said she had seen the students grow in confidence throughout the process.

“I love seeing how the show takes shape and how the cast grow in confidence as the weeks tick by.”

“The students have been totally committed and their energy and enthusiasm has never failed to impress me.”

“I think sometimes that young people can be underestimated but these students I've been working with, some of whom have never stepped foot in stage before, have shown such authentic passion, courage and dedication over the last five to six months.”

“I'm really excited for all their hard work to be showcased and for them to understand the transformative magic of theatre!”

She encouraged audiences to embrace the spirit of the show.

“We can’t wait to welcome our audiences and encourage everybody to dress up in their 50s finest costumes because, as we all know, Grease is the word!”

Tickets are available at: www.BuyTickets.gi