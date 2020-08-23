Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 23rd Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Prishtina FC continue to point finger of blame at Gibraltar

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd August 2020

Kosovo league club Prishtina have rejected the Gibraltar Governments response against their claims that it was the ‘local authorities that had stopped the match from being played. The Gibraltar Government on Saturday offered their clarification of events, after Prishtina’s first salvo following the cancellation of the match against Lincoln Red Imps. At the time Number...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Local News

National Day programme of celebrations announced

Fri 21st Aug, 2020

Local News

Active Covid-19 cases rise to 31

Sat 22nd Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Sports

Kosovo match cancelled after eight test positive for Covid-19

Sat 22nd Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar FA postpones virtual event to assist Lincoln Red Imps

23rd August 2020

Sports
Kosovo match cancelled after eight test positive for Covid-19

22nd August 2020

Sports
Island games athletics time trials to be held in September

22nd August 2020

Sports
St Joseph set focus on repeating success of last season

22nd August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020