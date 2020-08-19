Prishtina question Gibraltar authorities intervention
Kosovo Europa League representatives Prishtina denied any wrong doing and rejected the decision taken for Tuesday’s Europa League match to be cancelled after seven of their players were confirmed by the authorities to have tested positive for Covid-19. The club who had arrived in Gibraltar with certificates from their national health authorities stating that the...
