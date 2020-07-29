Pritchard successful in acquisition of Europa Point
According to the latest announcement made by the Law firm ISOLAS LLP it has been involved in successfully advising Andrew Pritchard on the acquisition of Europa Point Football Club Limited. This followed Mr. Pritchard’s successful application to become a relevant person with the Gibraltar Football Association (GFA). Europa Point Football Club Limited operates the Europa...
