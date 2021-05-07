Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th May, 2021

Sports

Prize sharing agreement signed

By Stephen Ignacio
7th May 2021

The Gibraltar FA and the Gibraltar Football League Association (GFLA) have announced that they “are delighted to jointly announce that Gibraltar’s senior football clubs have reached a historic prize sharing agreement.”
“The Agreement, which consists of a portion of prize monies derived from club participation in the UEFA Champions League, and a substantial contribution from the Gibraltar FA, will come into effect at the conclusion of the current season, and is distributed on final National League rankings.”
“The Gibraltar FA, GFLA and Clubs have worked closely together to shape this deal in what has been a long-drawn and complex process, but all parties set out committed to brokering a deal which displays the true values of our sport - solidarity and working as a team towards a common purpose.”
“The new deal opens the door to the signing of a broader Memorandum of Understanding between the Gibraltar FA and the GFLA and unlocks other joint initiatives which have been in the pipeline for some time.”
“Further details on this landmark deal and these other initiatives will follow soon.”

