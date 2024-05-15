Prizes awarded at Spring Visual Arts competition
By Frankie Hatton Artists who scooped top prizes were presented with their awards at the Spring Visual Arts competition, with over 100 entries from 59 different artists, held in the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery. Karl Ullger said he was “surprised and ecstatic” to win the overall award with his piece ‘Los Nazarenos’. The painting depicting the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here