Prizes awarded to Cavalcade winners

Prizes were presented to this year’s The King’s Cavalcade winners at City Hall.

The prizes were presented by Cavalcade Committee President Eric Abudarham, the Minister for Equality Christian Santos, and Mayor of Gibraltar Nicholas Guerrero.

This year’s winners in the Senior category were: 1st Prize went to We Are Family for their float themed on Lilo and Stitch; 2nd Prize to El Martillo with Jaws; and 3rd Prize to the Gibraltar Post Office for Postman Pat.

The Junior winners were: 1st Prize Roberts Family with Madagascar; 2nd Prize went to the Gibraltar Youth Service for Lilo and Stitch; and 3rd Prize to the Parents and Child Society and their Gruffalos.

Certificates were also handed out to those who participated in the Cavalcade.