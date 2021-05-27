Probably the first and last presentation of the season
Lourdians youth athletes last week were able to enjoy their first medal presentation since before the global pandemic. The presentation, which saw parents attend seated in the main stands at the Victoria Stadium will probably be the last presentation this summer after athletics track events came to a competitive stop this past week due to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here