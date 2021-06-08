Procopio departs St Joseph

With less than a week before St Joseph find out who they will be playing against in the Europa Conference League the club have announced the departure of their head coach Raul Procopio.

In a statement issued this Tuesday evening the club stated:

“St Joseph’s FC can announce that Raul Procopio will leave his post with immediate effect by mutual consent.

Raul joined St Joseph’s in December 2016 and helped the club qualify for its first UEFA Europa League in 2017 and achieved qualification every year since. One of his most memorable moments was, leading St Joseph’s to a historic win against Prishtina and then facing Scottish giants Rangers FC, A day no one at the club will forget and cherish forever.

‘We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Raul Procopio for the significant contribution he has made to the club and express our gratitude for his work and commitment.

‘All of us have experienced some wonderful moments with Raul as Manager and we are confident he will enjoy further success in the near future.

‘From all at St Joseph’s FC we would like to wish Raul and Guillermo all the very best in the future.

Further Club announcements will be made shortly.”

St Joseph this season proved to be strong contenders for the title only stumbling in the final matches. Their campaign having seen them at one time leading at the top of the table. Statistics also showing that in a head to head mini table based on the matches played between the three top clubs St Joseph’s this season were second to Lincoln Red Imps with Europa dropping to third, although the final league table saw St Joseph finish third in the national league table.