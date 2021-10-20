Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Professionals start in Gibraltar Squash Open 2021

By Stephen Ignacio
20th October 2021

Europa Sports Park squash facilities welcomed top professionals from the sport as they joined in the Gibraltar Open 2021. The Gibraltar Squash Association opened its doors this past week to squash stars from across the world with the return of professional squash to Gibraltar. The event which forms part of the Professional Squash Association’s Challenger...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Government seals Eastside deal with TNG Global valued at £330m

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

For sale: One large RGP patrol boat

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

Govt sells Bayside site in £21.2m deal that includes two new schools

Wed 13th Oct, 2021

Local News

RGP release CCTV images taken prior to suspected murder of Michael Montegriffo

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

Duke of Edinburgh International Award marks 50th anniversary with awards ceremony

Wed 20th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Colin Thompson’s PB accepted by Seville half marathon organisers making his time best among local runners

20th October 2021

Sports
Lions Gibraltar women outclass Europa Women with 7-0 win

20th October 2021

Sports
Volleyball back on the court for youth and seniors

20th October 2021

Sports
Hercules claiming top spot in the Futsal table

20th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021