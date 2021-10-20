Professionals start in Gibraltar Squash Open 2021
Europa Sports Park squash facilities welcomed top professionals from the sport as they joined in the Gibraltar Open 2021. The Gibraltar Squash Association opened its doors this past week to squash stars from across the world with the return of professional squash to Gibraltar. The event which forms part of the Professional Squash Association’s Challenger...
