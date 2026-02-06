Programme announced for 69th Gibraltar International Drama Festival

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the programme for the 69th Gibraltar International Drama Festival, which will be held from Monday March 23 to Friday March 27 2026.

All performances will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre, with sessions starting at 7pm each evening.

On Monday March 23, Session 1 will feature:

• GAMPA Infants presenting “What The Lady Bird Heard”, a comedy by Julia Donaldson (U).

• BestSide Drama Group presenting “A Human Write”, a drama ensemble by Amelia Armand (PG).

• Theatre Makers presenting “Zero For The Young Dudes!”, a dramady by Alistair Mcdowall (15+).

On Tuesday March 24, Session 2 will include:

• BestSide Drama Group presenting “The Dreaming”, a comedy by Richard James (PG).

• Theatre Makers presenting “Goodbye, Charles”, a dark comedy by Gabriel Davis (12+).

• Dramatis Personae presenting “Me, Myself And Iambs”, a classical from William Shakespeare (PG).

On Wednesday March 25, Session 3 will feature:

• GAMPA presenting “A Hundred Words For Snow”, a drama by Tatty Hennessy (15+).

• No Frills Theatre Company presenting “Bleeding Heart (La Puñala)”, a comedy by Antonio Onetti translated by Oscar Ceballos and Mary Peate (15+).

On Thursday March 26, Session 4 will include:

• Medway Little Theatre Company presenting “Jumped”, a dark comedy by Kerrie Thompson (PG).

• GAMPA Children presenting “Bright Young Things”, a comedy by Georgia Christou (PG).

• Medway Little Theatre Company presenting “Grave Matters”, a dark comedy by Peter Stallard (PG).

The Festival Gala Night will take place on Friday March 27 and will include the top two plays as well as the overall winner, followed by the awards ceremony.

Tickets for the festival will be on sale via www.buytickets.gi from Monday February 9 2026. Prices are £12 for each session, £15 for Gala Night, £50 for a season ticket and £25 for a student season ticket.

For enquiries, contact Gibraltar Cultural Services’ Events Department by email at info@culture.gi or by telephone on 20067236.