Project Servator officers from London and North Yorkshire team up with RGP

Officers from City of London and North Yorkshire Police Forces were in Gibraltar last week to deliver specialist Project Servator tactical training to 12 offices from the RGP.

All 12 RGP officers passed the intensive week-long cause, which included written and practical assessments, as well as high-visibility patrols each day.

This latest training was delivered by Police Sergeant Dan Tulloch and Police Constable Steve Davis from the National Project Servator Team, and PC Andy Thompson from North Yorkshire Police.

“Project Servator is really important in a place like Gibraltar,” PS Tulloch said.

“It’s essential that officers here are upskilled and keep up to date with UK policing tactics.”

“It’s all about being proactive, not reactive, using a range of police resources to disrupt those with criminal intent.”

“Project Servator officers are trained to spot the tell-tale signs of criminality. It’s about training officers to be vigilant and encouraging members of the community to report suspicious behaviour to us.”

Superintendent Paul Chipolina, who coordinates Project Servator activity in the RGP, said their officers continue to receive specialist training throughout the year.

He added this enables the RGP to continue with intelligence-led and unpredictable police deployments to disrupt criminality and terrorism.

“Since adopting this policing tactic in 2018, we have enjoyed an excellent close working relationship with our colleagues at the National Project Servator Team based in the City of London, who have supported us this week in delivering the latest round of specialist training,” Supt Chipolina said.

“It’s important that we continue creating a network of vigilance and a difficult operating environment for terrorists who may be considering their targets or individuals looking to commit crime.”

“Each of us has a part to play in keeping Gibraltar safe, by being alert not alarmed, trusting our instincts and reporting anything that doesn’t feel right to security staff or a police officer, whether in person, online or by calling 999 in an emergency.”

First introduced in 2014 and adopted by 27 UK police forces, and by the RGP in June 2018, Project Servator is a policing tactic used to disrupt a wide range of criminal activity, including terrorism, with officers specially trained to spot tell-tale signs that someone may be carrying out hostile reconnaissance or information gathering that may help them plan or prepare to commit a crime.

Working together, teams pop up in areas on highly visible and unpredictable deployments to disrupt criminal behaviour, identify criminal intent and reassure the public.

The statement advised the public that, although Project Servator deployments are different to normal police operations, there is nothing to worry about.

They are designed to be unpredictable and can happen anywhere at any time.

The RGP asks the public to report suspicious activity to tel. 200 72500 or 999 in an emergency.

For more information on Project Servator, visit www.police.gi/information/counter-terrorism/project-servator