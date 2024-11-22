Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Nov, 2024

Project to empower inmates through football launched at HMP Windmill Hill

By Chronicle Staff
22nd November 2024

An initiative using football as a vehicle for change to encourage discipline, personal growth and teamwork among inmates at HMP Windmill Hill was launched by the Ministry of Employment in collaboration with the Gibraltar Football Association (GFA). 

The football programme gave inmates the opportunity to take part in an introduction to the fundamentals of football, which ranged from coaching, structured training sessions, classroom activities and friendly matches. 

Nine inmates successfully completed the course and were presented with certificates by the Minster for Employment Christian Santos alongside GFA representatives and prison staff. 

The GFA’s General Secretary, Ivan Robba, said: “The Gibraltar FA is delighted that it has been able to collaborate with the Ministry of Employment in launching its HMP Empowerment Project.” 

“Using football as a Force for Good within our community is a key pillar of the Association’s strategic goals and we hope that the sessions at HMP Windmill Hill will help the individuals in their rehabilitation and reintegration journeys.” 

“On behalf of everyone at the Association we would like to thank the Minister for Employment, Christian Santos, the staff at the Ministry of Employment and at HMP Windmill Hill for their amazing efforts in making the programme a success.”  

The Minister for Employment Christian Santos, said: “Engaging in sports like football teaches important life skills such as cooperation, leadership and resilience.” 

“My Ministry strives to encourage positive change through innovative programmes such as this and to support individuals in their journey towards rehabilitation and reintegration once outside HMP Windmill Hill.” 

“My sincere thanks to the GFA for collaborating with my Ministry on this fantastic project and to the senior management and staff at HMP for their support.” 

