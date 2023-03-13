Property prices stable after period of sustained growth, but expectations remain high
Property prices in Gibraltar have reached a plateau after prolonged sustained growth that peaked around April last year, according to analysis by Gibraltar estate agents BMI, which also found many sellers continue to price properties well above what the market can currently take. While the market remains steady at highs reached early last year, many...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here