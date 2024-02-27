Prosecution case closes in £2m fraud trial
The prosecution case against a former RBSI senior manager accused of hiding a £2m “hole” in the bank’s cash reserve closed on Tuesday morning, seven weeks after her trial in the Supreme Court commenced. Former RBSI senior manager Gillian Balban is accused of accumulating around €600,000 in unpaid IOUs during her years in employment and...
