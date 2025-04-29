Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Protection from sun exposure highlighted ahead of annual Skin Cancer Screening Day

By Chronicle Staff
29th April 2025

The Gibraltar Health Authority will hold its annual Skin Cancer Screening Day on May 10 at the Primary Care Centre, offering members of the public the opportunity to have skin lesions or changing growths assessed by the Dermatology Team and a visiting consultant dermatologist from the UK.

Appointments for the screening clinic can be pre-booked by calling 200 52441 between 1pm and 3pm from May 5 to May 9. Only patients with pre-booked appointments will be seen, as there will be no walk-in clinic on this occasion.

The screening is intended for individuals with notable or new skin changes that may indicate skin cancer. Signs to look out for include irregular edges, rapid growth, bleeding, varied pigmentation, oozing, and size greater than 5mm. The service is not intended for patients with long-standing or chronic skin conditions.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: “Given Gibraltar’s hot climate and exposure to the sun, it is important that people keep checking any changes to their skin. If you have any moles or patches of skin that are new or have changed in appearance, it is extremely important to have these checked.”

“The importance of protecting yourself from sun exposure cannot be over emphasised.”

GHA Director General Kevin McGee said: “Early detection of skin cancer increases your chance of survival, so it is imperative that any person with concerns follows the advice and seeks immediate medical attention.”

“If you call and appointments are no longer available, the GHA strongly encourages you to book an appointment with a GP to assess any changes to your skin.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, said: “The GHA’s annual Skin Cancer Screening Day is an important reminder that early detection saves lives.”

“We all lead busy lives, but taking ten minutes to get a mole checked could make all the difference.”

