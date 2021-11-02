Protestors march to No.6 with long list of grievances
The weather did not dampen the spirits, voices or anger of the 250 people who took part in Monday evening’s demonstration led by a group calling itself ‘Enough is Enough’. Ahead of the march, the group issued a 40-point list of grievances ranging from concerns about healthcare, traffic, housing and Community Care, to Brexit, the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here