Tue 2nd Nov, 2021

Local News

Protestors march to No.6 with long list of grievances

By Eyleen Gomez
2nd November 2021

The weather did not dampen the spirits, voices or anger of the 250 people who took part in Monday evening’s demonstration led by a group calling itself ‘Enough is Enough’. Ahead of the march, the group issued a 40-point list of grievances ranging from concerns about healthcare, traffic, housing and Community Care, to Brexit, the...

