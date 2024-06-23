PSA Gibraltar Day 3 Report

The day started with number 1 seed Moustafa Elsirty (EGY) facing Jan Wipperfurth (GER) for the first place in the semis. Despite a close first game, Elsirty started to dominate the game in the final two games to book his place in the semis. Elsirty ended the day as the only player not to have dropped a single game.

Meanwhile on court 2 David Maier (LIE) had a tougher match to make the semis against Nilo Vidal (SPA). Vidal took the first game, but Maier recovered to take the next two. Vidal drew the match level 2-2 before Maier won the final game 11-5 to win.

In the third quarter final Rhys Evans (WAL) fought off Colombian Matero Restrepo in four games to book what will be exciting semi final spot against Elsirty. The final semi final slot was booked by Yuri Farneti (ITA) who, having lost the first game ended up with a comfortable victory over Jose Gallegos . Farneti now faces Maier.

In the women’s draw Kara Lincou (FRA) knocked the final seed out of the top half of the draw, in a five game thriller with Sofia Mateos (SPA). Having lost the first two games, Lincou looked to be in trouble, but a strong revival saw her win the next two games to level the match. Lincou then went on to win the fifth in a tie breaker 12-10.

Lincou will be joined in the semi-finals by Barb Sameh (EGY) who after an exchange of two tightly fought games with Amelie Haworth (ENG) proved the strongest and took the game 3-1.

The seeds did better in the bottom half with both Katerina Tycova (GER) and Breanne Flynn (IRE) winning over the unseeded Karolina Sramkova (CZE) and Ona Blasco (SPA) respectively. Both seeds dropped a single game in booking their place in the final.