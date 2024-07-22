Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Public Health steers project to improve lives of children facing adverse experiences

Director of Public Health Dr Helen Carter. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
22nd July 2024

Adverse experiences in children’s lives locally are being assessed in a bid to improve their prospects in adult life, the Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter has said. Children who have experienced tough moments in life, such as seeing a parent imprisoned, witnessing drug or alcohol abuse, or living in a domestic abuse setting,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar FA to make formal complaint after Spanish national team chants ‘Gibraltar Español’

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Local News

Fraudsters scam local business out of £1m

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Sports

UEFA confirms investigation into Spanish players over Gibraltar chant

Fri 19th Jul, 2024

Local News

Man charged with attempted murder

Sat 20th Jul, 2024

Brexit

UK ‘reset’ to relations with EU could ‘forge the way’ to Gibraltar treaty

Thu 18th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Canoeing veteran honoured for 25 years of ‘exceptional service and community impact’

22nd July 2024

Opinion & Analysis
Official Gibraltar ‘Quarterly’ Directory two months before WWII, in July 1939

20th July 2024

Brexit
UK ‘reset’ to relations with EU could ‘forge the way’ to Gibraltar treaty

18th July 2024

Local News
Police reports flood in as cyber fraud losses rise to over £2m

18th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024