Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Public invited to comment on Westview Park reclamation plan

By Eyleen Gomez
9th January 2026

The Government of Gibraltar has applied to the Development and Planning Commission for an Environmental Impact Assessment Certificate for a proposed reclamation project to build affordable homes on the western sea front of Westview Park in Gibraltar Harbour.

The application covers a reclamation of approximately 47,000 square metres, including associated coastal protection works.

In January 2025, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said that over 1,000 new affordable homes would be built in the west side reclamation project within the next three and a half years, noting at that time that this was an “ambitious timeline” for the project.

In November last year, a demolition application was filed with the Town Planner for preparatory works with permission being sought for the full demolition of Extension Jetty No. 3, an ageing fuel berth located north of the planned reclamation zone.

For the next 30 days, the public can inspect the application, plans, the Environmental Statement and other related documents at the offices of the Secretary of the Development and Planning Commission at Suite 631, Europort, during working hours, or online at www.egov.gi.

Anyone wishing to make representations on the application must write to the Development and Planning Commission within that time frame confirming that the applicant has been provided with a copy of their representations and stating when this was done.

Representations received will be posted on the E-Planning portal for viewing by the public.

Most Read

Local News

Public invited to comment on Westview Park reclamation plan

Fri 9th Jan, 2026

Local News

Police called to alleged dog attack in Harbour Views

Tue 30th Dec, 2025

Local News

CM sets deadline for implementation of Openshaw recommendations, says treaty work will mark end of his leadership

Wed 7th Jan, 2026

Local News

Weekend downpour was a month’s rainfall, meteorologist says

Tue 6th Jan, 2026

Local News

Garcia says treaty will spare Gibraltar from ‘cold and bleak’ no-deal future  

Mon 5th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New digital format for birth, death and civil partnership certificates

9th January 2026

Local News
Sea Scouts Pipe Band honours improvement and dedication at Cavalcade afterparty

9th January 2026

Local News
Gibraltar literary festival set for November

9th January 2026

Local News
All year 11 students able to view GCSE results on app for first time this summer

9th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026