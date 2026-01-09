Public invited to comment on Westview Park reclamation plan

The Government of Gibraltar has applied to the Development and Planning Commission for an Environmental Impact Assessment Certificate for a proposed reclamation project to build affordable homes on the western sea front of Westview Park in Gibraltar Harbour.

The application covers a reclamation of approximately 47,000 square metres, including associated coastal protection works.

In January 2025, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said that over 1,000 new affordable homes would be built in the west side reclamation project within the next three and a half years, noting at that time that this was an “ambitious timeline” for the project.

In November last year, a demolition application was filed with the Town Planner for preparatory works with permission being sought for the full demolition of Extension Jetty No. 3, an ageing fuel berth located north of the planned reclamation zone.

For the next 30 days, the public can inspect the application, plans, the Environmental Statement and other related documents at the offices of the Secretary of the Development and Planning Commission at Suite 631, Europort, during working hours, or online at www.egov.gi.

Anyone wishing to make representations on the application must write to the Development and Planning Commission within that time frame confirming that the applicant has been provided with a copy of their representations and stating when this was done.

Representations received will be posted on the E-Planning portal for viewing by the public.