Wed 20th Oct, 2021

Public learns to ‘Restart a Heart’ on awareness day

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
20th October 2021

The Gibraltar Health Authority recently marked World Restart a Heart Day with CPR lessons in various locations across Gibraltar.

The message was that CPR matters and that almost everyone can learn how to do it.

The Gibraltar Health Authority enlisted the support of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, the Gibraltar Cardiac Association, St John Ambulance Association, and Gibraltar Football and Amateur Basketball Associations who joined forces to help the public learn CPR.

CPR saves lives and the sooner it is started after cardiac arrest, the more likely that person is to survive.

The teams were based at the Piazza, outside Morrisons and the Tercentenary Hall at Victoria Stadium and at the Europa Point Stadium.

The GHA also produced video resources to help educate the public on how to react in a cardiac arrest situation and on proper CPR technique.

