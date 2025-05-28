Public reminded to take precautions against mosquito bites

The Environmental Agency and Public Health Gibraltar are encouraging residents and travellers to take preventative measures against mosquito bites, highlighting that bite prevention should be the first line of defence.

Different species of mosquitoes are active at various times of the day and can cause a range of effects, from irritation to the transmission of diseases. The Culex mosquito, commonly found in Gibraltar, is active in the evening and at night. While it does not transmit serious diseases, it can cause painful swelling, particularly in sensitive individuals.

The Asian Tiger Mosquito, a daytime biter that has established itself in Gibraltar, prefers humid environments and breeds in small water containers such as plant pot dishes and inflatable baby pools. Although the risk of diseases such as Dengue Fever, Chikungunya, and West Nile Virus remains low in Gibraltar, the public is advised to remain cautious, especially when visiting regions where these diseases are more common.

Gibraltar residents who enjoy outdoor activities such as hiking, nature walks and visits to wetlands are advised to take the following precautions: avoid peak activity times as mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk in wetland and marsh areas. Wear protective clothing such as long sleeves, trousers, and socks can reduce the risk of bites. Light-coloured clothing is recommended. Use insect repellent with at least 20% DEET or another effective ingredient to exposed skin.

Residents planning travel to areas with higher risk of mosquito-borne diseases should consult a private healthcare professional who can provide travel advice and vaccinations, as the GHA does not offer travel services except for official travel by Civil Servants or Public Sector employees. Those who are pregnant or planning to conceive are advised to postpone non-essential travel.

Use mosquito repellents regularly while in high-risk areas. Anyone experiencing symptoms within three weeks of returning from an affected region should consult a doctor. Individuals diagnosed with Zika, Dengue, or Chikungunya should follow strict bite prevention measures for 10 days after the onset of fever.

Additional prevention tips are to wear loose, long clothing, use bed nets and window or door netting provide extra protection. Check screens for holes and seal any gaps. Plug-ins, candles or coils can supplement other precautions. Eliminate water from containers around your home. Fans and air conditioning can deter mosquitoes. And limit exposure at dusk and dawn.

The public is reminded that proactive prevention is essential to reduce discomfort and protect against potential disease transmission.